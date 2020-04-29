New Orleans mayor: Canceling Mardi Gras 2021 ‘is on the table’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she can’t rule out the possibility of canceling next year’s Mardi Gras.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Cantrell blasted critics who blamed this year’s Mardi Gras for the outbreaks in New Orleans and other places around the country.

“It would give me great pause to say that we are moving forward with Mardi Gras 2021,” Cantrell said. “We will let the data dictate the dates.”

