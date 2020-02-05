New initiative to determine lead levels in your child’s water

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) -- The United States Air Force Concert Band from Washington, D.C. is heading out on a 6-day community relations tour to Mississippi, Kentucky and West Virginia. All concerts are free and open to the public.

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band is one of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impacts the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

The band will perform on the Gulf Coast at the Beau Rivage on Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. The show will be in the Magnolia Ballroom, and tickets are free.

For other concert dates, locations, and tickets, visit: https://www.music.af.mil/Bands/The-United-States-Air-Force-Band/Events/National-Tours/Concert-Band/

“This is the first time I’ve visited my home state as a member of The USAF Band, and I couldn’t be more excited to perform in the very place where my love of music began over two decades ago,” said Technical Sgt. Kaitlin Hartley, an oboist in the Concert Band. “I’m thankful to have had wonderful mentors and teachers as a young musician here. It’s a huge privilege to have this opportunity to represent the Air Force in the Bluegrass State with family and friends listening in the audience.”

The U.S. Air Force Band has received international exposure by creating highly popular and successful holiday flash mob videos over the past six years. These videos were viewed by more than 50 million people on YouTube and were featured on major worldwide news networks. - In 2015 and 2016, the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants were the featured performing ensemble of the nationally broadcast Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York City.