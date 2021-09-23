New Florida bill replicates Texas’ sweeping abortion ban

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Dozens of people protested the abortion restriction law that went into effect Wednesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida will consider an abortion bill similar to one signed into law in Texas that would ban most abortions in the state.

Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby filed the legislation Wednesday and it was quickly met with criticism by Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said it will monitor the legislation and pointed out that he opposes abortions.

Like Texas, the bill would allow civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law, with penalties of $10,000 per abortion. Barnaby’s office said he wasn’t ready to comment on it. Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running for governor, called the bill dangerous and radical.