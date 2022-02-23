ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Peanuts, are a money crop for farmers and now there is a new facility closer to home to shell, grade and ship those peanuts around the world.

Coastal Growers, LLC in Atmore, Ala. cut the ribbon on the $90 million, 400,000 square-foot facility Wednesday afternoon. The new facility is expected to bring 60 new jobs to Atmore, and by this time next year, Mayor Jim Staff said there will be 60 more.

“It has changed the town’s attitude. We were doing good but we weren’t doing this good,” said Staff. “It just couldn’t get any better.”

What used to be a cotton field now houses a state-of-the-art shelling facility that was built on time and on budget and in the middle of a pandemic. “One day we had cotton here, the next day we’re growing buildings,” said Staff.

One person instrumental in getting the project off the ground even before he went to Washington is U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville who called the project nothing short of a miracle.

“The hundreds and hundreds of farmers that don’t have to go hundreds of more miles to have their crops processed, it’ll make them more money, they will be able to pay more money to their workers,” said Tuberville. “That’s the reason you call it a miracle.”

Farmers in a 50-mile radius of Atmore will use the facility that is already shipping Alabama peanuts to 11 countries on three continents and folks at Coastal Growers said that is just the beginning.