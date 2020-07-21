New animals at Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Aquarium achieved another significant milestone by successfully introducing the first fish to the primary salt-water habitat on Sunday, July 19. The Aquarium’s fish and invertebrates team added cownose rays, goliath groupers, sheepshead fish and horseshoe crabs. Bringing animals to the Aquarium takes a dedicated team of facilities and animal care professionals.

Kurt Allen, Mississippi Aquarium President and CEO, says, “I am so proud of our incredible team. The animals are thriving in their new habitat. Everything looks exactly how we want it to look.”

In the upcoming weeks, more animals and fish will be added as the Aquarium swims towards its August 29 opening date, including Butterflyfish, Angelfish and Eels. Tickets and memberships are on sale now. For the most up to date information, follow Mississippi Aquarium on social media and visit www.msaquarium.org.

