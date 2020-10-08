New Alabama unemployment claims lowest since the coronavirus pandemic began

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The number of people filing first time unemployment claims dropped to the lowest number since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Alabama Department of Labor reports 7,732 claims were filed the week of September 27th through October 3rd. That’s down from the previous week which saw 8,805 initial claims for unemployment. It’s also much lower than the week of April 4th when 106,739 claims were filed less than a month into the start of the pandemic.

The labor department says almost half of the recent claims are COVID-19 related.

The largest number of claims were in Jefferson County with 1,130. Mobile County had 732 claims and Baldwin County reported 420.

