Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal agencies have approved nearly $226 million for 18 projects to restore open ocean and marine habitats that were decimated in the Gulf of Mexico by the BP oil spill.

The projects range from $52.6 million to study deep-sea habitats to $290,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing or getting snagged on hooks or tangled in lines set out for miles along reefs.

The nonprofit Ocean Conservancy said it’s “the world’s first plan to restore the open ocean and deep-sea environment from a major oil disaster.”

The money comes from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage.

It comes almost 10 years after the oil spill devastated much of the Gulf Coast.

LATEST STORIES: