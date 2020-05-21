National Guard members receive warm welcome home

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Members with the Mississippi Army National Guard 859th Vertical Engineer Company received a warm welcome home Thursday.

The group of about 160 citizen-soldiers has been deployed for the last year on a tour in the Middle East.

Watch the full live video of the their homecoming below.

