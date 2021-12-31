Murder under investigation in Florida

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a fatal shooting in Malone.

Deputies were called to a home on 10th Avenue at about 12:55 a.m. Friday. Officials said they found a 33-year-old man dead outside the home.

No suspect is in custody and no description of the suspect has been provided. Jackson County authorities are asking the public for any information about the case.

Deputies added that they believed the murder was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.