Murder suspect wanted by US Marshals still at large in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating a murder suspect in Montgomery.

27-year-old Pierre Woods is wanted for the slaying of Joshua Thompson back on Nov. 5. He is described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing 150 pounds.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by CrimeStoppers of Alabama for any information that leads to Woods’ arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 205-215-7867.