MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is believed to be armed and dangerous and has recently been in or may still be in the Monroe area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Johnson, you are urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.