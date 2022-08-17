GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking to the public for help solving the 2019 murder of a pair of siblings from Georgia. The agency is asking anyone with information about the killings to come forward. A $5,000 reward is available.

On July 13, 2019, brothers Kevin Kind, age 41, and Cedric Kind, age 40, were found dead in Fitzgerald, Ga. The bodies of the brothers were found at separate locations in the city.

According to a news release from the FBI, Kevin Kind was found shot to death inside a local car wash in the 300 block of East Palm Street at 8:30 a.m. Then at 9:00 a.m., that same day, Cedric Kind was found in his bed inside his residence on East Cyprus Street, also shot and killed.

Investigators believe the murders are connected and related to gang activity, according to the FBI release.

According to the GBI, a $5,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the deaths of these two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (478) 987-4545 or the Fitzgerald Police Department at (229) 426-5000. Anonymous submitted to the GBI online by clicking here. You can also download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.