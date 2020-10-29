Multiple homes damaged in Clarke County, EMA suspending emergency operations

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2110 GMT (5:10 p.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR via AP)

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County EMA director Roy Waite said multiple homes have been damaged, but there have been no injury reports so far.

Waite also said the EMA has had to suspend “emergency operations” because it is too dangerous now.

Closures for in Clarke County for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Clarke County Public Schools – Closed

Clarke Prep – closed

Jackson Academy – closed

Thomasville City Schools – closed

Washington County Public Schools – closed

Choctaw County Public Schools – Closed

South Choctaw Academy – Closed

Clarke County Courthouse will delay opening until 9 a.m.

