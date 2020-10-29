Multiple homes damaged in Clarke County, EMA suspending emergency operations

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2110 GMT (5:10 p.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR via AP)

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County EMA director Roy Waite said multiple homes have been damaged, but there have been no injury reports so far.

Waite also said the EMA has had to suspend “emergency operations” because it is too dangerous now.

Closures for in Clarke County for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Clarke County Public Schools – Closed
Clarke Prep – closed
Jackson Academy – closed
Thomasville City Schools – closed
Washington County Public Schools – closed
Choctaw County Public Schools – Closed
South Choctaw Academy – Closed

Clarke County Courthouse will delay opening until 9 a.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories