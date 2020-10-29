Multiple homes damaged in Clarke County, EMA suspending emergency operations

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County EMA director Roy Waite said multiple homes have been damaged, but there have been no injury reports so far.
Waite also said the EMA has had to suspend “emergency operations” because it is too dangerous now.
Closures for in Clarke County for Thursday, October 29, 2020
Clarke County Public Schools – Closed
Clarke Prep – closed
Jackson Academy – closed
Thomasville City Schools – closed
Washington County Public Schools – closed
Choctaw County Public Schools – Closed
South Choctaw Academy – Closed
Clarke County Courthouse will delay opening until 9 a.m.
