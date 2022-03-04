BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBRSO Narcotics, BRPD and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration spent the last two months with their eyes set on one alleged local drug dealer.

Travis Carroll, aka ‘Trap’ was the focus of their investigation.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Over the course of the investigation, Agents conducted numerous purchases of narcotics (fentanyl and crack cocaine) from co-conspirators of Carroll at locations operated by Carroll.

The investigation led to the acquisition of a dozen search warrants which were executed on March 3.

The search warrants were spread out over East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish.

The locations that were searched in EBR Parish include N. 29th St., Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Lehmann St., Lee Dr., S. Flannery Rd., Tiger Bend Rd. and Hanks Dr.

The following drugs and guns were gathered by investigators on March 3:

$34,645 (pending seizure)

¼ pound of Crack Cocaine (street value $4,800)

¾ pound of Powder Cocaine (street value $13,000)

¼ ounce of Fentanyl

1 pound of marijuana

1 Pint of Promethazine

2 fully automatic handguns (Glock “switch” illegal conversions)

3 semiautomatic hand guns

31-year-old Travis Carroll aka ‘Trap’ was arrested and charged with PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine), PWTID Sch. I (marijuana) and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia.

D’mon Spears, aka ‘Big Mon,’ 29, is charged with PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl), Illegal Handling of Machine Guns, Distribution of Sch. II (crack cocaine) and Distribution of Sch. II (fentanyl)

The third person who was arrested in this case is 50-year-old Derrick Washington.

Washington is charged with PWITD Sch. II (crack cocaine), PWITD Sch. II (powder cocaine) and Distribution of Sch. II (crack cocaine).

Multiple agencies assisted with this investigation including those listed below: