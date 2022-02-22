JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported a new influenza-associated pediatric death in a child under 18.

This is the second pediatric flu death of the 2021-2022 flu season. Health officials said flu activity is currently low in Mississippi, but flu is still being transmitted.

They said the best protection against flu for children and adults is a seasonal flu vaccination. Flu shots are recommended for all individuals six months of age and older.