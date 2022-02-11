JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) encouraged Mississippi to take advantage of treatment options for COVID-19.

They said it’s important to consult with a doctor after receiving a positive COVID-19 test to discuss options. Health officials said oral antiviral medications, like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are available. Monoclonal antibody treatments are also available.

Doctors said Paxlovid does not interact well with several other medications, and Molnupiravir is not recommended for anyone planning to get pregnant soon.

State health leaders said prescription drugs to help treat COVID-19 are available statewide in Kroger, Walmart and county healthcare facilities. They said the prescriptions are being underused.

“Although we’re seeing a decline in COVID cases and the number of hospitalizations, we’re still recording thousands of cases every day and every week and will continue to see more illness and unfortunately deaths. We do have some treatment options that we are underutilizing,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

“If they want treatment that appropriately prescribed by their provider, then that’s gonna be available. In our system, we have plenty of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir and Remdesivir,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Edney.

Doctors said the prescription drugs are a second line of defense, and vaccinations are still the best protection against COVID-19.