GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Aquarium will observe North American Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISW) from February 28 through March 5.

According to NOAA, an invasive species is “an organism that causes ecological or economic harm in a new environment where it is not native.”

During Invasive Species Week, the Aquarium will focus on plants and animals that are non-native species. Invasive species can be both plants and animals.

The most common invasive species in Mississippi and the Mississippi Sound include Asian tiger shrimp, Chinese tallow, giant apple snail, alligator weed, lionfish, nutria, and wild hogs. A complete list is available through the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

On Saturday, March 5, the Mississippi Aquarium team will welcome representatives from Pascagoula River Audubon Society and MDMR to campus to help spread the message about endangered species through a series of talks, information booths, and interactive activities.