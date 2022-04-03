WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This is an update to a story we’ve been following this week. Bikers gathered in Chatom Saturday morning for a motorcycle ride in honor of a Washington County logger who was killed in an accident in February. Friends describe Armon Dale Reed as a good man from a big family who tried to help whoever he could.

Saturday friends and family gathered for a motorcycle ride through Washington County to raise money for his family. An organizer said they had 58 motorcycles with 70 total riders. The motorcycles traveled more than 20 miles. They started at the Washington County Courthouse in Chatom and ended at Sims Chapel Holiness Church in McIntosh.