WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Today a motorcycle ride will be held to help raise money for the family of Armon Dale Reed. Reed was killed in a logging accident in Washington County in February.

“He loved kids, he loved to be around people he loved to help everybody he possibly could he never expected anything in return,” said friend Collie Reed. Friends say they’re doing this because it’s exactly what he would have done for anyone else. Armon Dale Reed came from a big family–friends say his passion brought joy to others and his memory lives on in the people who loved him.

Registration begins at 9 at the Washington County Courthouse.

Bikes roll at 10 in the morning. For more information see the flyer below: