DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As the case against a mother and daughter charged in the brutal murder of a missing woman continues, body cam footage is expected to play a part in their trials.

Loretta Kay Carr, 43, and Jessie Eden Kelly, 21, were implicated in the death of Mary Isbell, who had been missing since the fall of 2021. Court documents say Carr “intentionally” caused Isbell’s death “by pushing her off of a cliff.” DCSO Chief Investigator Nick Brown described what the women did to Isbell as “inhuman and brutal.”

Now, court records show Carr’s defense team wants to use the body cam footage from officers involving a search of her home, footage from their interactions with her daughter, and footage including Carr’s fiancee.

In early July, a judge granted a motion for a gag order that prevents witnesses, law enforcement, court employees, prosecutors and basically anyone involved in the case from sharing any details with media and a motion denying cameras during the proceedings.

The state is seeking the death penalty against Carr.

One of the women cooperated and helped lead authorities to Isbell’s remains, where a search team found them at the Little River Canyon National Park on June 28. The Alabama Department of Forensic Science’s Huntsville Laboratory later confirmed the remains as Isbell’s – on what would have been her 39th birthday.

Investigators also said they found physical evidence at Isbell’s home, leading to the arrests of Carr and Kelly. According to a criminal complaint filed on June 26, Carr is accused of kidnapping Mary Isbell in October 2021.

Kelly no longer appears on the jail roster in Pennsylvania. She was awaiting extradition to Missouri, where she had previously been charged with felony burglary charges.

A preliminary hearing and bond hearing are both scheduled for August 2 at the DeKalb County Courthouse.