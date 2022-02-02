UPDATE, 4:23 PM: Memphis Police are on the scene after a car seat was found abandoned at a Walmart in Whitehaven. Family members confirmed that the car seat belongs to Kennedy Hoyle. Police have not yet commented on this investigation.

UPDATE: MPD has detained a man they say is known to the victims. His identity has not been released. Police still have not located 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother is dead and her newborn baby is missing, according to state and Memphis authorities.

Danielle Hoyle, 27, and her 2-day-old baby, Kennedy Hoyle, were last seen in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police confirmed Wednesday that a 27-year-old mother was found shot and killed near the vehicle, and her baby was missing. The family identified her by name.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Kennedy on Wednesday morning.

Memphis police began searching along the Mississippi River on the 800 block of Island Drive on Mud Island Tuesday morning, but have yet to locate the infant.

Photo from MPD’s Twitter account

Hoyle’s mother, April Campbell, says her daughter left her home in Whitehaven around 6 p.m. Tuesday to take her newborn baby to the hospital for more testing.

She says she spoke to her daughter around 7:30 and asked her if she made it to her destination.

“She was like ‘Yea, mom. I’m trying to get the baby out the car and get her in the hospital,” Campbell said.

Campbell says she called and messaged her daughter multiple times, but didn’t get a response.

Around 11:30, Campbell says police officers knocked on her door asking what car her daughter drives and if she knows where Hoyle is.

Memphis police say they found a body and an abandoned vehicle – confirmed as being Hoyle’s – in the area of Sedgwick Street and Levi Road.

Police confirm Hoyle was found shot and killed but her daughter, two-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, was nowhere to be found.

“They said they got like 50 police looking for her. My thing is everybody should be looking for her. She’s a newborn,” Campbell said.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The family says Hoyle also has a 10-year-old daughter.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.