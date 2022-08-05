ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The mother of an Abbeville teen who was murdered is speaking out. She says her son was not the intended target of the shooters.

Jazaylon Levy, 18, was killed in the shooting at Stone Bridge Apartments in July.

Donald Briggs III, 25, and Stefan Briggs, 19, both of Abbeville, were arrested for first-degree murder.

Although two men have been arrested for his murder, his mother says it does not bring him back.

“It’s hard because all I have left of him is this,” Keresha Levy said, pointing to her son’s ashes in a necklace around her neck.

Clutching her son’s ashes, Levy says these and her memories are what she has left of Jazaylon.

“They will remember him by his smile, his dimples, his heart. My son had a very big heart. He was so kind and respectful,” she said.

On Thursday, July 14, the ambitious, outgoing teen with dreams of becoming a football star was gunned down.

“It took me until Tuesday to realize my child was gone, and I had to actually see him to realize he was gone,” his mother said.

Two days after his funeral, Abbeville police arrested two men for his murder. His mother says detectives told her that her son was just a bystander.

“It wasn’t meant for my son. That’s what he told me. He told me that my son was trying to do a good deed, and it delayed him from trying to be in the house. He was out there when the boys started shooting,” Levy said.

Levy adds that investigators told her that her son was helping a woman take out her trash when he was fatally shot.

While she feels her son’s alleged killers have been brought to justice, Levy says questions still remain.

“Why? Why him? Why anybody? I believe it’s time for them to grow up and put the guns away. It’s too much,” she said.

The two men charged in Jazaylon Levy’s murder have both bonded out of the Vermilion Parish Jail.