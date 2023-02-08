All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that her mother, Clemetris Thomas, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her.

NBC 10 learned that the victim and Thomas engaged in a verbal altercation when the victim walked inside the residence. According to police, the argument turned into a physical altercation and Thomas allegedly strangled the victim.

Once the victim was able to separate from her mother, Thomas allegedly began punching the victim and kicking the victim in her stomach. The victim advised officers that she was pregnant and did not have any knowledge if her mother was aware of her pregnancy.

Officers observed injuries on the victim and obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas. On February 6, 2023, Thomas was located by authorities and arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation.

Her bond was set at $10,000.