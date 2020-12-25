Motel standoff lasts 21 hours, through Christmas Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have taken a man into custody after nearly a 24 hour standoff at a Tampa hotel.

Police say it started around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon when police say Renardo Bucklon, 44, got into a physical altercation with someone at the Rodeway Inn and fired gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene they found Bucklon had barricaded himself inside the hotel room, still armed.

Police say just after 9 p.m. officers heard a gunshot come from inside the room. As they got closer to the door Bucklon fired at officers striking their ballistic shield. Thankfully, no officers were injured.

Officers did not return fire and continued to have discussions with Bucklon to surrender peacefully into Friday morning.

Bucklon has an extensive criminal history, spanning almost 30 years, with numerous convictions on weapons and drug charges leading to multiple prison terms.

