MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision.

According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a blue GMC Sonoma happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Shortcut Road. That’s just north of Highway 63 and Highway 90 in Moss Point. “Anyone that may have witnessed this accident or has any information is asked to call the Moss Point Police at (228) 475-1711.”