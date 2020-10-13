Moss Point police searching for missing non-verbal autistic boy

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Moss Point Police Department and other local agencies are searching for a missing non-verbal autistic boy.
Carson is 7 years old (white male/brown hair/ brown eyes/approximately 4′). He is not from the area. He ran away from the area around Cracker Barrel/Comfort Inn near Interstate 10 (Exit 69) at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen only wearing a diaper/pull-up.
Call Moss Police Department at 228-475-1711 immediately if you see him. Police say at this time, local resident assistance is not needed due to the child’s mental state.
