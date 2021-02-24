Moss Point mayor resigns after pleading guilty to conspiring to defraud the federal government

Moss Point Mayor Mario King, center, and his wife Natasha R. King leave the federal courthouse in Gulfport, Miss., with their attorney Tyler Cox on Friday, July 10, 2020. The Kings were indicted on federal fraud charges after prosecutors said the couple raised money for mental health programs in schools but spent it on themselves for expenses that included car payments and the purchase of a pet dog. (Lukas Flippo / The Sun Herald, via AP)

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi mayor has resigned after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiring to defraud the federal government. Mario King had been Moss Point’s mayor since 2017.

Prosecutors say he and wife, Natasha R. King, raised money for mental health programs in schools but spent it on themselves for expenses that included car payments and the purchase of a pet dog. They pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Gulfport. Sentencing is set for May 26. Mario King is a Democrat. He did not file to seek reelection this year.