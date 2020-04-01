More than 30 Tuscaloosa firefighters on leave over exposure to coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A firefighter with the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service recently tested positive for coronavirus, causing 31 other firefighters who worked their shift to be put on paid leave.

According to Holly Whigham, public information officer for Tuscaloosa Fire, said the department was made aware of the firefighter’s COVID-19 diagnosis. As a precaution, the other firefighters that worked that same shift have been put on leave.

Whigham said that at this time, the leave could last upward of two weeks, but that they would monitor the situation.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service has approximately 247 firefighters and first responders.

