GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Eligibility for the Monkeypox vaccine is now expanded in Mississippi.

Eligibility includes adults who:

Have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, OR

Identify as gay, bisexual, or as other men who have sex with men, or are transgender individuals, and

Have multiple or anonymous sex partners, OR

Attend events or venues where monkeypox may be transmitted (for example, by skin-to-skin contact or sex on-site), OR

Are living with HIV, OR

Have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the prior 90 days.

The vaccine is given in two doses and only available at local health departments in Adams, Forrest, Harrison, Hinds, Lauderdale, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes and Panola counties.

The state health department says anyone at risk for monkeypox can help prevent infection by getting vaccinated and avoiding close skin-to-skin or intimate contact with people who may be infected.

As of September 8, there have been 45 reported monkeypox cases in Mississippi, according to the state health department.