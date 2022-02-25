HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Police in Tangipahoa Parish have arrested two men in connection to the case of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead in a swampy, wooded area.

On Friday, February 18, TPSO reports 20-year-old Elijah Williams of Hammond was arrested and charged with the murder of Taysia Folse.

Folse was discovered by a driver passing by a wooded area east of Ponchatoula on June 30 of last year. The driver recalled seeing what appeared to be a “lifeless body lying in a grassy area.”

The victim was only recognizable by a tattoo on her arm. While police said there were no signs of trauma, her case was being treated as a homicide.

Elijah Williams (Photo courtesy: TPSO)

Travon Washington (Photo courtesy: TPSO)

A second man, 20-year-old Travon Washington was also identified as a suspect in the case after detectives linked him to physical and forensic evidence collected. An arrest warrant was then issued.

Washington was located in Franklinton, La. at the Washington Parish Jail while being held on a second murder charge. TPSO says the murders are not related.

Once extradited to Tangipahoa Parish, Washington will be charged with first-degree murder for Folse’s death.

Chief Jimmy Travis commented on the investigation in a statement released on Friday, February 25, saying:

“The dedication, commitment, and hard work put forth by our deputies, assisting agencies, and our community throughout this investigation is nothing but commendable. After countless investigative hours, dozens of interviews, and numerous Crimestoppers tips, it was made possible to bring this case to justice.”

The arrests cap off an 8-month long investigation.