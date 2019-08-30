Montgomery Biscuits respond to player’s wife, child killed in Va. triple homicide

Breaking News
by: Reshad Hudson

MONTGOMERY, AL (WIAT) — Thursday, we heard from the Montgomery Biscuits Baseball Organization, following one of its players facing a difficult time. 

It has been an emotional few days for the Montgomery Biscuits Baseball team.

Pitcher Blake Bivens is dealing with an unthinkable tragedy. His wife, the 14-month-old son and mother-in-law were killed Tuesday morning in Virginia. 

“We are so thankful for all the people who have shown him their love at this time,” fellow Biscuits player Ryan Thompson said. 

The Biscuits organization held a press conference Thursday expressing their concerns.

“We’re trying to handle these things as best we can, this is something you don’t prepare for,” said Morgan Memburge. 

Police arrested Matthew Bernard, Bivens’ brother-in-law. Video shows 
Bernard taken into custody but not before he leads police on a chase while naked.

