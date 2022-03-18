MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 17, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 300 block of Dixie Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised authorities that they were in an altercation with 40-year-old Laticia Lenae Withers.

Laticia Lenae Withers

During the altercation, Withers allegedly cut the victim on their left ear and stabbed them in the left shoulder. The victim described that they were cut with a glass object. According to police, the victim was transported to Ochsner’s to be treated for their injuries.

Officers discovered that the victim has a protective order against Withers. Withers was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Violation of Protective Order.