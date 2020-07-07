Monroe Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Stephanie Rivers-Simpson was last seen on July 3, 2020. Rivers-Simpson is 55 years old and is 5’5″ and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251-575-2911.

