MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Florida is facing charges after a traffic stop in Monroe County. According to a post made Saturday, Allen Tony Lewis was booked into the Monroe County detention facility. An image in the post shows Lewis’s mugshot beside thousands of dollars in cash and what appears to be a significant amount of drugs.

The post said that a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man from Florida. There are no further details at present.