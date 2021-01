MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning people if you get a text message for a sheriff’s office hoodie, don’t buy it. The sheriff’s office posted an image of a text message that asked people to buy a Monroe County Sheriff’s hoodie.

According to the post: ” This scam has no affiliation with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. We are in the process of having the link shut down and urge citizens not to submit ANY of your personal or bank information to the link.”