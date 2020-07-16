Monroeville Police searching for murder suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroeville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for murder.

Josiah Leontae Locke is wanted for the shooting death of 18-year-old Gavin Nickolete Banks. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Marengo Street. A second suspect, Savon Alexander Williams Jr., is already in custody.

Police say to use extreme caution if you see him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Locke, call 911 immediately. If you have know their whereabouts, call the Monroeville Police Department at 251-575-3246.

