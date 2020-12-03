Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with medical issues

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 71-year-old Willie Lee Richardson.

Richardson is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen on Nov. 26 in the Tunnel Springs community and was last heard from on Nov. 28 at about 9 a.m. The sheriff’s office does not know his direction of travel or clothing description.

Richardson has conditions that require medication daily and sometimes suffers from mental fogginess due to a previous stroke.

If you have any information about Richardson’s whereabouts, call the Monroe County E-911 Dispatch by dialing 911 (Emergency) or 251-575-2911 (Non-Emergency).

