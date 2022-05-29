MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The sheriff in Monroe County says DNA evidence led them to a suspect in a church burglary. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Facebook page made Saturday morning, deputies arrested Andrew Chad Lambert.

The post says “DNA evidence collected by Monroe County Investigators aided in the identification of the suspect responsible for the burglary of the Mount Rose Baptist Church.” The post also says Lambert has what they’re calling a long list of criminal charges and has now been charged with the break-in at the church. The post didn’t say when the burglary happened, what was taken, or what forensic evidence led them to the suspect.