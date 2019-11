MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing a woman in Excel, Alabama is being held on $1 million bond in Monroe County. According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Juan Fischer had a bond hearing Sunday.

Fischer was also ordered to give up his passport and forbidden from leaving the state if he does make bond. He’s accused of killing 22-year-old Rebecca Hamilton. A county official said they believed the death stemmed from domestic violence.