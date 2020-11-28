Monroe County man charged with Thanksgiving Day murder

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Steven Curtis Stabler was arrested and charged with the murder of Shane Powell on Friday. Nov. 27.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright says Stabler forced his way into a residence in the Franklin community and fatally shot Powell on the night of Nov. 26.

Sheriff Boatwright said Stabler’s bond was set Friday at $750,000, but a bond revocation will be sought because Stabler was out on bond for an arrest dating back to February 2020, for when Stabler shot his son.

