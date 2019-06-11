Monroe County deputy killed in a car crash while responding to burglary

UPDATE 1:00 PM

This is such a close, tight-knit community it would be hard to find anyone who didn’t have some passing familiarity with Deputy Dailey. Signs of that sadness are all around town. At the entrance to the Monroe County Courthouse, they’ve put up a large black and blue bow in honor of Julius “Jay” Dailey.

Monroe County’s Sheriff said Dailey’s been in law enforcement for years but was just hired back with the sheriff’s office months ago. He was just one mile north of town on Highway 41 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. The sheriff says he believes this is the first time a Monroe County Deputy died in the line of duty.

“He always had a smile on his face he was always picking and carrying on with his coworkers when he’d come in he’d light up the room he was always full of jokes and picking with his coworkers,” said Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright. ALEA is investigating the crash. An official said the deputy was wearing a seatbelt in the crash.



ORIGINAL STORY

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County deputy was killed in a crash while responding to a burglary in progress, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The officer has been identified as Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey.

“Anyone that knew Jay knew that he was full of life,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an emotional post on Facebook. “He was easily recognized by the big smile he kept on his face.”

Dailey was the father of a young daughter.

News 5 is working to get more information about the crash.