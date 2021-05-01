Monroe County deputies searching for “self-proclaimed contractor”

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The sheriff of Monroe County says he needs the public’s help finding a man the sheriff says is a “self-proclaimed contractor.” A post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office page said 58-year-old John McCarthy has been scamming people in Monroe County for years by taking money for construction work and running off with it.

The post says finding McCarthy has become Sheriff Tom Boatwright’s number one priority. The sheriff also says McCarthy has also had warrants issued in Clarke, Mobile, and Tuscaloosa counties. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. McCarthy is a black male, 200 pounds, 5′ 9″.