Monroe County assists in arrest of suspect in fatal shooting of sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting and killing an Alabama sheriff is in custody this morning. Officials from Monroe County had a hand in helping bring 18-year-old William Chase Johnson into custody.

Pictures posted on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook group say Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright helped in the arrest of Johnson. The pictures show the suspect surrounded by deputies and he appears to be in handcuffs. He was taken into custody near the gas station where the crime happened, Johnson reportedly returned to that gas station and turned himself in.

Sheriff “Big John” Williams of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was killed Saturday night responding to a call at a convenience store.