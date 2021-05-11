Monday night shooting incident in Montgomery leaves seven people injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A shooting incident in Montgomery leaves seven people injured.
The shooting happened around 10:30 Monday night, according to investigators.
All seven victims were rushed to the hospital but are expected to recover.
So far, police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting or a possible motive.
