Monday night shooting incident in Montgomery leaves seven people injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A shooting incident in Montgomery leaves seven people injured.

The shooting happened around 10:30 Monday night, according to investigators.

All seven victims were rushed to the hospital but are expected to recover.

So far, police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting or a possible motive.

