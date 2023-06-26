MOSS POINT, Miss (WKRG) — Cleanup and repairs continue in Moss Point. Monday marks one week since a powerful tornado ripped through the southwest Mississippi City. For the last week, there have been several food distributions, supply distributions, and people picking up the pieces of their lives.

Moss Point’s Mayor says starting today they’ll be picking up curbside debris, they’re asking homeowners and business owners to make sure as much of their debris and trash is brought to the curb as possible. He says they’ll start picking up debris along Main Street and work their way inland from there. The storm damaged hundreds of homes and businesses with six injuries reported. A lot of people lost everything they have–to that end, there is another supply giveaway planned.

Starting at 8 this morning the Meridian Street Church of Christ will have a “Disaster Relief Distribution” for anyone directly impacted by the tornado. They’ll have water, dry food, clean-up supplies, clothes, and more. It’s one step in the right direction in a community that’s lost a lot in just a short period of time, rebuilding could take several months or longer,