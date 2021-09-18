Mobile woman killed in Clarke County crash Friday evening

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash on Alabama State Route 69 has claimed the life of a Mobile woman.

The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, about eight miles north of Jackson. Troopers say 74-year-old Shirley C. Turner, 74, was fatally injured when the 1994 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway on the right side, crossed back onto the road and struck a 2019 GMC Sierra.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate.

