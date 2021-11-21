Mobile woman among two arrested for armed robbery, Jackson County Sheriffs say

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Mobile woman was arrested along with a Mississippi man for armed robbery.

Faith Pritchett, 30, and Xavier Spivery, 27, allegedly held up a Dollar General store on Highway 613. Deputies spotted the car the two got away in at a red light. When the light changed the car took off at high speeds.

The pursuit continued down Highway 63 toward Moss Point. Spivery got out of the car and ran into the woods while Pritchett remained behind and stayed in the car.

With K-9 help and Moss Point Police deputies found Spivery and arrested him. Both Spivery and Pritchett were taken to the Adult Detention Center where they are held without bond and awaiting an initial hearing.