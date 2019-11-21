Mobile fails LGBTQ study

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile fails, while Birmingham has a perfect score, in the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services.

The study by the HRC Foundation and the Equality Federation Institute assessed each city on 49 criteria covering citywide non-discrimination protections, policies for municipal employees, city services, law enforcement and the city’s leadership on LGBTQ equality. While Birmingham scored a perfect 100, Mobile posted a mark of 14. Other Gulf Coast cities included in the study also posted low scores: Biloxi 15, Gulfport 13, Ocean Springs 4, and Bay St. Louis 3.

Pensacola was not studied as the survey rated the 200 largest cities in the U.S., the 50 state capitals, the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, and the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities.

While 88 cities scored a perfect 100, LGBTQ advocates say low scores like Mobile’s reinforce the need for the federal Equality Act that would provide consistent non-discrimination protections in employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs, and jury service.

See the full report here.