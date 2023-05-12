MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands of migrants are lining the border trying to get into America after the pandemic-era rule expired that previously kept migrant families from coming into the United States.

Title 42 was implemented in March 2020. The rule allowed border officials to turn away migrants who were trying to illegally enter our country, as well as those seeking asylum because of Covid-19 concerns.

Title 42 expired at midnight on Thursday. Under new regulations from the Biden Administration, migrants will be allowed to seek asylum but will have to prove they asked for refuge.

Anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally could face penalties and be banned from entering America for five years.

The sheriffs in both Mobile and Baldwin counties are bracing for the possibility of migrants traveling through our area on the interstate.

“With having a major interstate system, I-10 and I-65, certainly we anticipate some passing through,” said Mobile County Sheriff, Paul Burch. “We already work very closely with Border Patrol and on a daily basis so, we’ll be looking for irregularities.”

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack is on the border security committee in the National Sheriffs’ Association. In a statement, he told WKRG News 5 “the sheriffs who are on the border are extremely concerned and overwhelmed by the depletion of resources in their area. The gulf coast region is particularly interested in the circumstances that are occurring because we are on the Interstate 10 Corridor. We are receiving periodic briefings regarding what is happening.”

Both Burch and Mack are concerned about those who illegally make it across the border.

“We will be keeping an eye out for human trafficking, especially involving children and smuggling illegal drugs,” said Burch.

The executive director of Gulf States Immigration Services says it’s uncertain if any migrants will relocate to our area, but if that happens, they have a plan.

“Our primary responsibility as we see it is to interview people that come to us and seek assistance with our immigration system,” said Perry Noble. “We then assess their circumstances and give them an honest reading on what their options are.”