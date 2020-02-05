Mississippi’s recreational Red Snapper season will open May 22

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, fresh red snapper are iced and ready for sale at a seafood shop in Bon Secour, Ala. Recreational anglers on the Gulf Coast are planning a floating demonstration against tight federal limits on the popular fish for June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the Commission on Marine Resources announced today that Mississippi’s Red Snapper season will open for private recreational anglers and state for-hire vessels on Friday, May 22, in state and federal waters.

The first segment of the season will open at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 22, and close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. A mid-season closure will then be implemented to allow MDMR staff to analyze all data from the first segment of the season and determine how to manage the remainder of the quota for the second segment of the season.

Private recreational anglers can fish out to 200 nautical miles. Vessels with state for-hire permits can fish in state territorial waters, which is nine nautical miles south of the barrier islands.

The season will close if the assigned quota for recreational fishermen or state for-hire fishermen is reached at any point after the season opens. It will also close if the Gulf-wide quota is reached.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes.

